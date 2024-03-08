Tennessee State football coach Eddie George hires Travis Partridge as offensive coordinator

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George hired his second offensive coordinator since the end of the 2023 season adding Travis Partridge to the Tigers staff.

After firing Theron Aychy at the end of the season, George made a splash by hiring North Dakota State offensive coordinator Travis Roehl in January. Roehl spent just one month at TSU, however, before accepting the associate head coach and running backs position at Iowa State.

Partridge, who will also serve as TSU's quarterbacks coach, spent the past three seasons as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UT Martin. He also spent the 2018 season as quarterbacks coach at UT Martin.

Between his two stints at UT Martin, Partridge was interim quarterbacks coach at Kansas for one season following two seasons as an offensive quality control coach.

"The opportunity to join TSU football and the great staff, community and players here is an absolute blessing," Partridge said in a school release. "The program is primed for great things and I'm looking forward to being able to contribute."

Partridge helped UT Martin post an 8-3 record and finish tied for first in the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference with Gardner-Webb in 2023. The Skyhawks finished first in the conference and seventh nationally in total offense (439.5 yards) and first in the conference and 20th in scoring (31.7 points).

UT Martin led the conference in rushing (222.7 yards) and was third in passing (216.8 yards).

In 2022 Partridge oversaw the UT Martin passing game, which featured wide receiver and All-OVC performer Colton Dowell, who was a rookie with the Tennessee Titans in 2023. Dowell, from Wilson Central, had 67 catches for 1,036 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a senior.

Partridge's coaching career began in 2017 at Delta State, where he was a graduate assistant, primarily working with quarterbacks.

The native of St. Joseph's Missouri, played quarterback at Missouri Western State (2009-12) where his father Jerry was the coach. Partridge set school career records in completed passes, pass attempts, passing yards, touchdown passes and completion percentage.

He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a priority free agent in 2014 and played for for the British Columbia Lions in the Canadian Football League and in the Indoor Football League with the Iowa Barnstormers.

TSU's spring practice begins March 20.

