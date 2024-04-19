Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame reveals plans to relocate to new Nissan Stadium in 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – April 18, 2024 – The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (TSHF),

sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, announced today it has entered into an

agreement with the Tennessee Titans to move its museum to the new Nissan Stadium

when the venue opens in 2027. Since 2000, the Hall has showcased Tennessee’s rich

sports history at Bridgestone Arena with exhibits chronicling the state’s Olympians like

Wilma Rudolph and Tracy Caulkins, legendary athletes like Peyton Manning, Zach

Randolph, and Steve McNair, and coaches like Pat Summitt, Tim Corbin, and Ed

Temple. The move marks a significant milestone for TSHF as it looks to create an event

more immersive and accessible experience for Tennessee sports enthusiasts.

The New Nissan Stadium will be built on the east side of the current stadium campus,

along Nashville’s east bank of the Cumberland River. Features of the building include: a

circular translucent roof; exterior porches with panoramic views of Nashville; improved

sightlines for all spectators through a range of diverse seating experiences; and a

12,000 square-foot community space available for use year-round.

With the relocation, the Hall will temporarily close the existing museum while it awaits

construction on the new stadium which broke ground in February. Sports fans can visit

the Hall free at the downtown Nashville location now through May 15. The museum is

open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

