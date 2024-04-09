Tennessee sports betting: $3B wagered so far in fiscal year 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When it comes to the month of March, all eyes are on both the women’s and men’s NCAA basketball tournaments which, in turn, tends to be a very popular time for sports betting.

Online-exclusive sports betting started in Tennessee in November 2021 for those ages 21 and older. The state currently has 13 licensed online sportsbooks, 12 of which are in operation.

Tennessee names new Lady Vol basketball head coach

The Tennessee Sports Wagering Council (SWC) said from July 1, 2023 – Feb. 29, 2024, it has collected $58.5 million in privilege tax from the online sportsbooks licensed in Tennessee. Sports bettors in Tennessee have wagered $3.18 billion during the same period.

By law, 80% of the privilege taxes generated in a fiscal year go to the Lottery for Education Account, 15% to the General Fund to be disbursed to local governments and the remaining 5% to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

UConn concludes a dominant run to its 2nd straight NCAA title

In Kentucky, as of September 2023, residents over 18 years old can place sports bets both online and in person.

For Tennessee and Kentucky, you don’t need to be a resident of the state to wager as long as you’re physically located within that state’s lines.

Legal online sportsbooks in Tennessee:

American Wagering, Inc. (dba Caesars Sportsbook)

Betfair Interactive US LLC (dba FanDuel Sportsbook)

BetMGM, LLC (dba Roar Digital)

Crown TN Gaming LLC (dba DraftKings)

FBG Enterprises Opco, LLC (dba Fanatics Sportsbook)

Gamewise, LLC (dba Betly)

KeyStar TN, LLC (dba ZenSports)

Penn Sports Interactive, LLC (dba ESPN BET)

Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC (Branded as Hard Rock Bet)

SBOpco, LLC (dba Superbook)

Tennessee Action 24/7, LLC

WSI US, LLC (dba WynnBET)

Legal in-person sportsbooks in Kentucky:

Churchill Downs (Louisville, KY)

Derby City Gaming (Louisville, KY)

Ellis Park (Henderson, KY)

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland (Williamsburg, KY)

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run (Corbin, KY)

Newport Racing & Gaming (Newport, KY)

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel (Oak Grove, KY)

The Red Mile (Lexington, KY)

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming (Florence, KY)

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Top legal online sportsbooks in Kentucky:

Bet365

BetMGM, LLC (dba Roar Digital)

Caesars Sportsbook

DraftKings

ESPN BET

FanDuel Sportsbook

Under state law, up to 30 Kentucky betting apps and websites can launch

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.