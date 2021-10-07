Tennessee-South Carolina score predictions

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference divisional matchup.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Vols Wire predicts scores for the Tennessee-South Carolina game.

Dan Harralson — Vols Wire — Tennessee 41, South Carolina 17

Ken Lay — Vols Wire — Tennessee 38, South Carolina 17

Never miss a game this season with our College Wire downloadable 2021 Tennessee Volunteers football schedule. Use as wallpaper for your lock screen on your smartphone.

Also, share it with friends and let them have the schedule with them at all times too!

Download the 2021 Volunteers football schedule here

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule