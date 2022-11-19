Tennessee-South Carolina pregame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are the top four teams in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

Tennessee will debut orange helmets versus the Gamecocks.

Ahead of the Tennessee-South Carolina game, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

