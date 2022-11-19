Tennessee-South Carolina pregame social media buzz

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are the top four teams in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

Tennessee will debut orange helmets versus the Gamecocks.

Ahead of the Tennessee-South Carolina game, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

GameDay mood @Vol_Football 🍊🔥🍊🔥. Big “final home series” for @Vol_VBall against MSU. If you’re not in Columbia head to TBA at 4:00🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Lo8J7xbSY — Mike Ekeler (@CoachEkelerUT) November 19, 2022

It’s GAMEDAY! We need you out there for a strong Gamecock Walk (that has a very special surprise during it!) pic.twitter.com/IDTobLzay8 — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 19, 2022

"You have to play a perfect game against Tennessee because they're going to score points against anybody."@JRodgers11 joins @finebaum to preview the Tennessee/South Carolina matchup. pic.twitter.com/BQe5Tt9f3S — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 18, 2022

The VOLS are in South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks at 7pm Pregame starts at 10:30am on the Flagship of the TN VOLS 99.1 THE Sports Animal! @Vol_Football @SportsAnimal991 pic.twitter.com/CFTHybdZuE — 99.1 THE Sports Animal (@SportsAnimal991) November 19, 2022

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker becomes 1st four-time #ManningAward QB of the Week winner since Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield accomplished the feat in 2017.https://t.co/i9u8d3G0xA pic.twitter.com/9UfZlplCgU — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) November 17, 2022

#VFL Volunteer a vote for Hooker! Like this original post and follow the official @daveyobrien accounts. The top 5 vote getters on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook will receive bonus committee votes to help decide our National Quarterback Award winner! pic.twitter.com/8YgnNrucDa — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) November 15, 2022

The Foundation for Teamwork today revealed the nine semifinalists for the 2022 Joe Moore Award presented to college football's Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit 🏈#IAmBecauseOfUs pic.twitter.com/aift2IOdzB — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) November 15, 2022

Countdown to Kickoff: Beat South Carolina https://t.co/B8p5g4bjGk — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) November 18, 2022

The last 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙖 is almost here! Save & share the schedule below so that you don't miss any of the action! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/arRRVlT1hg — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 19, 2022

2022 Vols’ football: How to watch, listen to Tennessee-South Carolina https://t.co/eOzoCvZmRt — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) November 19, 2022

A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it to SEC Nation but the show is in great hands with @MartySmithESPN. Reese is also sick so she’s taking a break from her picks. Hoping to be back soon! — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) November 19, 2022

Our fearless leader!@bryantawards Coach of the Year Watchlist VOTE HERE » https://t.co/S5Co9uTaEx pic.twitter.com/rzSMMcURkL — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 17, 2022

He's everywhere!@pfant12 is just the 6th FBS TE in the last 15 seasons with a rushing, passing, and a receiving touchdown!#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/InXUHHvMWd — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 17, 2022

