Tennessee-South Carolina pregame social media buzz
Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference East division matchup.
Ahead of the Week 6 contest, Vols Wire takes a look at pregame social media buzz from official team and university accounts, former players and more.
𝙂 𝘼 𝙈 𝙀 𝘿 𝘼 𝙔 .
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 9, 2021
Al Wilson: Tennessee legend → College Football Hall of Famer
The iconic #VFL will lead the Vol Walk tomorrow and will be honored at halftime for his induction into the @cfbhall. pic.twitter.com/L7jr1XICtF
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2021
Donde Plowman
This weekend, I look forward to welcoming Al Wilson home sweet home for a weekend with his family, friends, and former teammates to celebrate him being named a College Football Hall of Fame 2021 Inductee. Al is a VFL who loves this university and we can’t wait to celebrate him!🍊 pic.twitter.com/9aebv47Kdi
— Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) October 8, 2021
Simply one of the best to ever wear the orange and white.
Be there Saturday when we celebrate #VFL Al Wilson, our newest @cfbhall inductee, with a halftime salute.
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 7, 2021
Jabari Davis
Had to give the goat his box!! 🍊🔥 pic.twitter.com/1zbn2KkXsq
— Juice Davis (@jabaridavis_VFL) October 9, 2021
Jayson Swain
— Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) October 8, 2021
Chris Walker
Excited to celebrate Big Bruh this weekend for all he’s accomplished! Inspired me to be the best leader I could be for my team! https://t.co/T2nao3EQBr
— Chris Walker (@cwalk8432) October 8, 2021
Vol Network
little foggy this morning pic.twitter.com/hPIpYnwfC7
— Vol Network (@VolNetwork) October 9, 2021
Dark mode details.#GBO 🟠⚫️ pic.twitter.com/MQ1EdbVE1E
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 6, 2021
These #DarkMode t-shirts are now available at all @UTVolShop locations. Don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/44AHJXMOcg
— Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) October 8, 2021
