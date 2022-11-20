Tennessee-South Carolina postgame social media buzz

No. 5 Tennessee (9-2, 4-2 SEC) lost at South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC), 63-38, Saturday.

The Vols will conclude regular-season play Nov. 26 at Vanderbilt. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Commodores is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Following the SEC East matchup, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Final. Vols – 38 SC – 63 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 20, 2022

Can’t recall a more embarrassing defensive performance in @Vol_Football history, especially given the stakes, than tonight’s carnage. 63 points and 606 yards to a team ranked 9th in the SEC in scoring/11th in total offense? It’s been a special season for the Vols, but yikes … — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 20, 2022

We still the BEST @Vol_Football — Justin Hunter (@justinhunter_11) November 20, 2022

Got a feeling those orange helmets will go the route of those orange shoes @Vol_Football broke out for the 1986 Alabama game (a 56-28 bludgeoning). Legend has it those shoes were packed up and sent out of the country for a start-up football league. Old-timers will remember. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 20, 2022

Yeah the MIGHTY @SEC @Vol_Football finding out what late November is all about when your the HUNTED! Meanwhile, @TCUFootball just doesn’t look the part. Yeah right. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 20, 2022

biggest DISAPPOINTMENT-in a MUST WIN situation to remain alive for the prestigious 4 playoff berths in football has to be TENNESSEE @Vol_Football LOSING is one thing but to GIVE UP 63 points to South Carolina is EMBARRASSING.Hey I am just your average college football lover . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 20, 2022

Tennessee looks set to become just the 2nd team ever to be ranked #1 in a CFP ranking and miss the College Football Playoff. Historic! — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 20, 2022

Man that one felt good. Wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else. Love this team. HISTORIC 💯🤙🏽 — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) November 20, 2022

WHAT AN UPSET❗️ SOUTH CAROLINA TAKES DOWN NO. 5 TENNESSEE 63-38 🤙 (📸 @GamecockFB) pic.twitter.com/QsLTSQc0ob — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 20, 2022

Lots of people questioning the loyalty to @Vol_Football this weekend. Hopefully this answers your questions. pic.twitter.com/eeYbe5xXzj — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) November 19, 2022

Hendon Hooker always did right by Tennessee…committed to the program and stayed through the coaching change, lost a quarterback battle then eventually played his way to QB1, and led them on one heck of a ride this season. No one deserves injury. But especially him. — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) November 20, 2022

Hendon Hooker is pure class and impossible not to root for. The way he went down and it being a non contact injury I fear that’s an ACL. Man that stinks. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 20, 2022

Joe Milton gives Hendon Hooker a hug as Hooker limps off the field. #Vols pic.twitter.com/W1ClzPrTT9 — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) November 20, 2022

Absolutely BUMMED for Hendon Hooker — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire