Tennessee-South Carolina postgame social media buzz
No. 5 Tennessee (9-2, 4-2 SEC) lost at South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC), 63-38, Saturday.
The Vols will conclude regular-season play Nov. 26 at Vanderbilt. Kickoff between Tennessee and the Commodores is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network).
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Final. Vols – 38 SC – 63
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 20, 2022
*𝚌𝚞𝚎 𝚜𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚛𝚖*@GamecockFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/VDPtoMVDZC
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 20, 2022
Can’t recall a more embarrassing defensive performance in @Vol_Football history, especially given the stakes, than tonight’s carnage. 63 points and 606 yards to a team ranked 9th in the SEC in scoring/11th in total offense? It’s been a special season for the Vols, but yikes …
— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 20, 2022
We still the BEST @Vol_Football
— Justin Hunter (@justinhunter_11) November 20, 2022
Got a feeling those orange helmets will go the route of those orange shoes @Vol_Football broke out for the 1986 Alabama game (a 56-28 bludgeoning). Legend has it those shoes were packed up and sent out of the country for a start-up football league. Old-timers will remember.
— Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 20, 2022
Yeah the MIGHTY @SEC @Vol_Football finding out what late November is all about when your the HUNTED! Meanwhile, @TCUFootball just doesn’t look the part. Yeah right. 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
— Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 20, 2022
biggest DISAPPOINTMENT-in a MUST WIN situation to remain alive for the prestigious 4 playoff berths in football has to be TENNESSEE @Vol_Football LOSING is one thing but to GIVE UP 63 points to South Carolina is EMBARRASSING.Hey I am just your average college football lover .
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 20, 2022
Tennessee looks set to become just the 2nd team ever to be ranked #1 in a CFP ranking and miss the College Football Playoff. Historic!
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 20, 2022
Man that one felt good. Wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else. Love this team. HISTORIC 💯🤙🏽
— Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) November 20, 2022
Goodnight 🤙 pic.twitter.com/jSmtI4WzIf
— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 20, 2022
WHAT AN UPSET❗️
SOUTH CAROLINA TAKES DOWN NO. 5 TENNESSEE 63-38 🤙
(📸 @GamecockFB) pic.twitter.com/QsLTSQc0ob
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 20, 2022
What a night! pic.twitter.com/KvcH4I9Ayh
— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 20, 2022
Lots of people questioning the loyalty to @Vol_Football this weekend.
Hopefully this answers your questions. pic.twitter.com/eeYbe5xXzj
— Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) November 19, 2022
Orange lids 🍊 pic.twitter.com/dvRAvxuHtm
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 19, 2022
Hendon Hooker always did right by Tennessee…committed to the program and stayed through the coaching change, lost a quarterback battle then eventually played his way to QB1, and led them on one heck of a ride this season.
No one deserves injury. But especially him.
— Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) November 20, 2022
Hendon Hooker is pure class and impossible not to root for. The way he went down and it being a non contact injury I fear that’s an ACL. Man that stinks.
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 20, 2022
Joe Milton gives Hendon Hooker a hug as Hooker limps off the field. #Vols pic.twitter.com/W1ClzPrTT9
— Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) November 20, 2022
we love you, brother!! @henhook2
— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 20, 2022
Absolutely BUMMED for Hendon Hooker
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 20, 2022