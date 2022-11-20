Tennessee-South Carolina halftime leaders

No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) is playing at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) in Week 12.

South Carolina leads the Vols, 35-24, at halftime. Tennessee is debuting orange helmets versus the Gamecocks.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are No. 5 in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3) and TCU (4) are the top four teams in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

At halftime, Vols Wire looks at statistical leaders. Tennessee’s halftime leaders are listed below.

Passing: Hendon Hooker (164 yards)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing: Jabari Small (53 yards)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving: Jalin Hyatt (65 yards)

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Tackles: Juwan Mitchell, Brandon Turnage (5)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: None

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire