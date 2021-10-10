Tennessee-South Carolina: Game balls

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) defeated South Carolina, 45-20, at Neyland Stadium in Week 6.

Following Tennessee’s win against South Carolina, Vols Wire issues game balls for top performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense: Hendon Hooker

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

17-of-23, 225 passing yards, three touchdowns

66 rushing yards, one touchdown, 20 attempts

Defense: Brandon Turnage

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) is grabbed by Tennessee defensive back Brandon Turnage (29) in the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

14 tackles, seven solo tackles, two tackles for a loss

Special teams: Chase McGrath

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire