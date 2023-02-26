Tennessee-South Carolina basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 13 Tennessee (21-8, 10-6 SEC) defeated South Carolina (10-19, 3-13 SEC), 85-45, Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Josiah-Jordan James led the Volunteers with 18 points after returning from an injury that sidelined him for four games.

Jahmai Mashack also scored 14 points, while Zakai Zeigler finished with 13 points and 11 assists. Zeigler tied the program-record for points and assists double-doubles.

The win is Tennessee’s second 40-plus victory versus the Gamecocks this season.

Tennessee is in fourth place in the Southeastern Conference regular-season standings.

Following Tennessee’s win over South Carolina, Vols Wire looks at the postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-South Carolina postgame social media buzz is listed below.

good to be home pic.twitter.com/6y4RUt2w68 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 26, 2023

.@Vol_Hoops is the first SEC team since 1954 with multiple 40+ points wins against a conference opponent 🤯🍊 pic.twitter.com/QsVclg7t9c — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 26, 2023

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 JAMES – 18p / 2r

MASHACK – 14p / 6r / 2a

ZIEGLER – 13p / 11a

NKAMHOUA – 10p / 8r / 5a

PLAVŠIC – 10p

VESCOVI – 7p / 4r / 4a

AIDOO – 4p / 5r

AWAKA – 4p

SULACK 🪣 – 3p

EDWARDS – 2p / 2a

GILBERT – 1r / 1a Vols 85, South Carolina 45 pic.twitter.com/nErtKAXL5O — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 26, 2023

PGZ. no player in program history has recorded more 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 + 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 double-doubles than Zakai Zeigler pic.twitter.com/UQTHmkPYL0 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 26, 2023

bench reaction: chaotic good pic.twitter.com/RI7NLV6xMn — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 26, 2023

𝑽𝒐𝒍𝒔 𝒃𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒕 🔥 #11 @Vol_Hoops gets back in the win column with a strong performance over South Carolina!#SECMBB pic.twitter.com/o8qtq84XRP — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 26, 2023

Saturday’s 85-45 win over South Carolina marked @Vol_Hoops' 12th win this season by 20 or more points. That figure stands as the most 20+ point wins in a single season in program history. pic.twitter.com/cea602CMpf — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) February 26, 2023

BJ Edwards nifty finish 📺 SEC Network

📲 https://t.co/c6bsIAtJMX pic.twitter.com/ifKUt6GgFl — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire