Tennessee smothers inept Iowa offense 35-0 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Tennessee safety Andre Turrentine intercepted an Iowa pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes second possession of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday at Camping World Stadium, that was it.

Iowa’s first assault on the end zone was its last. The Hawkeyes’ offense only crossed the 50-yard line once during the entire game, sputtering most of the way. Tennessee, meanwhile, took advantage of the work of its defense. The Vols methodically worked through the vaunted Iowa defense to earn a 35-0 victory. The win celebrated coach Josh Heupel’s return to Orlando.

The former UCF coach decided to start freshman quarterback Nico Iameleava, with regular-season starter and Orlando product Joe Milton opting out of the game to enter the NFL Draft. That decision on Iameleava may have been made prior to the announcement that Milton was bypassing the game, but that is unclear.

Iameleava was solid in his first start. He scored three rushing touchdowns and looked comfortable running the Vols’ offense. He was sacked six times, but remained poised despite a consistent Iowa rush.

Iowa’s first drive started on the Tennessee side of the 50-yard line after a 27-yard punt by Vols’ punter by Jackson Ross. Iowa drove the ball quite efficiently down to the Tennessee 4-yard line, but QB Deacon Hill threw into double-coverage in the end zone and Turrentine came up with the interception.

Iowa switched QBs in the fourth quarter. Freshman Marco Lainez entered the game and gave the Hawkeyes a bit of a spark, driving Iowa into Tennessee territory for the first time in the game. Lainez had four carries of more than 10 yards each onthe drive, but it stalled with a turnover on downs at the Tennessee 22-yard line.

Iameleava, a 6-foot-6, 206-pound Samoan, scored all three of his touchdowns on short quarterback keepers, easily following holes to get into the end zone. He wasn’t asked to do too much in the passing game, staying within somewhat conservative play calling. He ended up 12 of 19 for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee’s first touchdown came immediately after the Turrentine interception. The Vols went seven plays in 73 yards with Iameleava capping the drive with a 19-yard touchdown. His other two touchdown carries were from 3 and 2 yards. The final Tennessee touchdown came on an Iameleava 18-yard pass to tight end McCallan Castles.

_____