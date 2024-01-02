Tennessee smothers inept Iowa offense in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

When Tennessee safety Andre Turrentine intercepted an Iowa pass in the end zone during the Hawkeyes’ second possession of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday at Camping World Stadium, that was it.

Iowa’s first assault on the end zone was its last. The Hawkeyes’ offense crossed the 50-yard line only once during the entire game, sputtering most of the way. Tennessee, meanwhile, took advantage of the work of its defense. The Vols methodically worked through the vaunted Iowa defense to earn a 35-0 victory. The win celebrated coach Josh Heupel’s return to Orlando.

“Yes, It does mean a lot to come back to this city, after being gone for three years, we absolutely loved calling the city of Orlando home,” Heupel said. “So many relationships inside of that athletic university and administration, and the student athletes and the people in the community that have helped us on our journey together.”

The former UCF coach decided to start freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, with regular-season starter and Orlando product Joe Milton opting out of the game to enter the NFL draft. That decision on Iamaleava may have been made prior to the announcement that Milton was bypassing the game, but that was unclear.

“You end up making final decisions over the course of the holidays,” Heupel said. “For us, we got a few days off there and it was put out publicly.”

Iamaleava was solid in his first start. He scored three rushing touchdowns and looked comfortable running the Vols’ offense. He was sacked six times but remained poised despite a consistent Iowa rush.

The 6-foot-6, 206-pound Samoan scored his touchdowns on short quarterback keepers, easily following holes blown open by the offensive line to get into the end zone. He wasn’t asked to do too much in the passing game, staying within somewhat conservative play calling. He ended up 12 of 19 for 151 yards and a touchdown.

“Felt great, man. Finally, to play a whole game, I have not done that in a while,” Iamaleava said. “Felt good to get back out there and get my feet wet.”

The freshman gave credit to Milton for helping with his preparation. Former Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was impressed with Iamaleava, tweeting during the game from his X account @henhook2, “8 is the chosen one.”

“Just me learning from Joe, I think I learned how to be a pro. How to approach every day with the same mentality,” Iamaleava said. “So, he taught me how to practice. He taught me what the mindset going into practice should be. Yeah, so much more other things. I could go on and on.”

Iowa’s first drive started on the Tennessee side of the 50-yard line after a 27-yard punt by Vols punter by Jackson Ross. Iowa drove the ball quite efficiently to the Tennessee 4-yard line, but QB Deacon Hill threw into double coverage in the end zone and Turrentine came up with the interception.

Tennessee’s first touchdown came two series after the Turrentine interception. The Vols went seven plays in 73 yards with Iamaleava capping the drive with a 19-yard touchdown. His other two touchdown carries were from 3 and 2 yards. The final Tennessee offensive touchdown came on an Iamaleava 18-yard pass to tight end McCallan Castles.

The Vols also scored on a 52-yard pick-6 by James Pearce Jr.

“We always want to come out and dominate at a really high level no matter who we are playing,” Pearce said. “Knowing we are playing a tough defense, I guess the best defense won.”

Iowa could not move the ball the entire day. The Hawkeyes managed just 173 yards of total offense and quarterback Hill was only 7 of 18 passing for 56 yards and the two picks.

“Obviously, we just were not up to it. Tennessee played an outstanding game,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Awful lot of credit to our opponent. Clearly the self-inflicted things, the things that you cannot do if you are going to win bowl games … penalties at inopportune times and turnovers.”

Iowa switched QBs in the fourth quarter. Freshman Marco Lainez entered the game and gave the Hawkeyes a bit of a spark, driving Iowa into Tennessee territory for the first time in the game. Lainez had four carries of 10 yards or more during the drive, but it stalled with a turnover on downs at the Tennessee 22-yard line.

