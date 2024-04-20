Tennessee shuts out LSU in series opener

No. 4 Tennessee (33-7, 13-3 SEC) defeated No. 7 LSU (34-9, 10-9 SEC), 3-0, Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols scored three unearned runs in the fourth inning, taking advantage of three errors by LSU. Tennessee recorded three hits in the contest.

Kiki Milloy, the Lady Vols’ leadoff hitter, went 1-for-2. She was hit by a pitch and recorded one RBI and one stolen base, while Rylie West went 1-for-3 and scored one run.

Sophia Nugent and Taylor Pannell scored runs for the Lady Vols.

Payton Gottshall started for the Lady Vols and pitched 6.1 innings. She allowed two hits and recorded three strikeouts.

Karlyn Pickens recorded the last two outs and earned her first save of the 2024 season.

