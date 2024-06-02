Tennessee sets school record in victory over Indiana

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (52-11) defeated Indiana (33-25-1), 12-6, in game No. 4 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee advances to the regional championship game on Sunday. The Vols await the winner between Indiana and Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles defeated Northern Kentucky, 6-0, in Saturday’s elimination game. Southern Miss will play Indiana on Sunday at noon EDT for the right to play the Vols at 6 p.m. EDT.

Tennessee recorded 13 hits and four home runs against the Hoosiers on Saturday. Tennessee’s lineup walked 11 times against Indiana, setting a program postseason record.

Tennessee’s previous record was eight.

Christian Moore, Billy Amick, Dylan Dreiling, Hunter Ensley and Kavares Tears each walked twice, while Cal Stark walked once.

Moore, who went 2-for-4, recording a two-run home run and three RBIs, walked with the bases loaded in the in the third inning to give Tennessee a 5-0 lead.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire