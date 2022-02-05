Tennessee Senior Bowl invitees since 2000

The Senior Bowl was first played in 1950 at Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The game was played at Ladd–Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama from 1951-2020. The post-season college football all-star game has been played at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama since 2021.

Tennessee has produced 131 Senior Bowl invitees all time.

Below are the Vols’ Senior Bowl invitees since 2000.

2022: Velus Jones Jr.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

2022: Cade Mays

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

2022: Alontae Taylor

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

2021: Josh Palmer

American Team wide receiver Josh Palmer of Tennessee (85) scores a touchdown against National Team defensive back Damar Hamlin of Pittsburgh (33) and defensive back Keith Taylor Jr. of Washington (8) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

2021: Trey Smith

Sep 21, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA;Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) blocks during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Jauan Jennings

Jan 25, 2020; Mobile, AL; South wide receiver Jauan Jennings of Tennessee (15) makes a touchdown catch in the second half while defended by North safety Josh Metellus of Michigan (14) at the 2020 Senior Bowl college football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Darrell Taylor

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) is pressured by Tennessee linebacker Darrell Taylor (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wilson was sacked on the play. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

2017: Joshua Dobbs

Jan. 24, 2017; Mobile, Alabama; South squad quarterback Josh Dobbs of Tennessee (11) throws a pass during practice at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Glenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports

2017: Cameron Sutton

Oct 18, 2014; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (1) and Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Cameron Sutton (23) go up for the ball during the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

2014: Ja'Wuan James

September 17, 2011; Gainesville FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive linesman Ja’Wuan James (70) holds Florida Gators defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (73) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2014: Daniel McCullers

Sep 21, 2013; Gainesville, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Daniel McCullers (98) rushes against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2013: Mychal Rivera

Nov 6, 2010; Memphis, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Da’Rick Rogers (21) celebrates catching a touchdown pass against the Memphis Tigers with teammate Tennessee tight end Mychal Rivera (81) during the first half at the Liberty Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

2013: Dallas Thomas

Nov 24, 2012; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers senior offensive linesman Dallas Thomas (71) before thte game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

2012: Malik Jackson

April 16, 2011; Knoxville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers white team defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) tackles orange team tailback Jaron Toney (30) during the first half of the orange and white spring game at Neyland Stadium. The White team defeated the Orange team 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

2011: Luke Stocker

Nov 21, 2009; Knoxville,TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Luke Stocker (88) pulls in a pass from Tennessee quarterback Jonathan Crompton (8) (not pictured) against Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker John Stokes (49) to score a touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

2010: Morgan Cox

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2010: Chris Scott

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 11: Chris Scott #79 of the Tennessee Volunteers huddles during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 11, 2008 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2010: Dan Williams

Nov 22, 2008; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Mackenzi Adams (9) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Dan Williams (55) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Volunteers beat the Commodores 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

2009: Robert Ayers

PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 01: Defensive Robert Ayers #91 of the University of Tennessee Volunteers sets on the line against the UCLA Bruins on September 1, 2008 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. UCLA won 27-24 in the first overtime. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

2009: Arian Foster

Nov 22, 2008; Nashville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers running back Arian Foster (27) stiff arms Vanderbilt Commodores free safety Ryan Hamilton (2) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Volunteers beat the Commodores 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

2009: Anthony Parker

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 22: Anthony Parker #75 of the Tennessee Volunteers jogs on the field during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 22, 2008 in Nashville, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2008: Erik Ainge (MVP)

South Team quarterback Erik Ainge, left, of Tennessee, talks with North Team quarterback Chad Henne of Michigan, following a 17-16 win by the South in the Senior Bowl football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

2008: Brad Cottam

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 1: Tight end Brad Cottam #86 of the Tennessee Volunteers rushes with a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2008 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. The Volunteers won 21 – 17. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

2007: Arron Sears

Arron Sears of the Vols during a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on October 7, 2006. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

2007: Jonathan Wade

KNOXVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 18: Jonathan Wade #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts to a defensive stand at the end of their game against the Florida Gators on September 18, 2004 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

2006: Cody Douglas

Jan 28, 2006: Mobile, AL, USA; South Squad lineman Cody Douglas (70) of Tennessee at the 2006 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL. Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 John Reed

2006: Parys Haralson

Oct. 22, 2005; Tuscaloosa, AL; Tennessee Volunteers Parys Haralson (98) tries to hold onto Alabama Crimson Tide runningback Kenneth Darby (34) as he drives for yardage in the first half of action at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports © 2005 John David Mercer

2006: Jesse Mahelona

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 9: Jesse Mahelona #55 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after the victory against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 9, 2004 in Athens, Georgia. Tennessee won 19-14. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

2006: Albert Toeaina

Jan 28, 2006: Mobile, AL, USA; South Squad lineman Albert Toeaina of Tennessee at the 2006 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL. Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 John Reed

2005: Dustin Colquitt

© News Sentinel Archive, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2005: Cedric Houston

Tennessee running back Cedric Houston runs with the ball during the first half of the annual Orange and White game in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, April 17, 2004. (AP Photo/Steven Bridges)

2004: Scott Wells

3 Nov 2001: Center Scott Wells #64 of the Tennessee Volunteers squats over the ball during the college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Volunteers defeated the Fighting Irish 28-18. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

2003: Julian Battle

Tennessee’s Kelley Washington (15) cannot control the ball as Julian Battle, right, defends in the first half of the annual Orange & White game Saturday, April 13, 2002, in Knoxville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

2003: Rashad Moore

KNOXVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 24: Rashad Moore #58 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 24, 2001 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennesse won 38-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

2002: Will Barthlolomew

Tennessee’s Will Bartholomew (45) against Vanderbilt’s Antuian Bradford (41) during the first half of their game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2001 in Knoxville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

2002: Andre Lott

The North squad’s Jonathan Wells (29) of Ohio State is stopped by the South squad’s Kenyon Coleman, rear, of UCLA and Andre Lott (30) of Tennessee during the first half of the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2002. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

2002: Will Overstreet

Florida State quarterback Marcus Outzen looks downfield for a receiver against Tennesee in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl Monday, Jan. 4, 1999, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. Florida State fullback Lamarr Glenn (31) gets set to block Tennessee’s Will Overstreet (90), right. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

2002: Travis Stephens

GAINESVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 01: Tailback Travis Stephens #34 of the University of Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball against the University of Florida Gators during the SEC game at Florida Field in Gainesville, Florida on December 01, 2001. Tennessee defeated Florida 34-32. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

2002: Fred Weary

ORLANDO – JANUARY 1: Offensive lineman Fred Weary #70 of the Tennessee Volunteers blocks an opponent during the Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines on January 1, 2002 in Orlando, Florida. Tennessee won 45-17. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

2001: David Leaverton

University of Tennessee kickers Benson Scott, left, Jeff Hall, center, and David Leaverton stop to pray after their warmups before their game Nov. 14, 1998. © Michael Patrick/News Sentinel

2001: Cedrick Wilson

1 Nov 1997: Cedrick Wilson #14 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs with the football during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated the Gamecocks 22-7. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

2001: Eric Westmoreland

19 Sep 1998: Tailback Terry Jackson #22 of the Florida Gators in action against linebacker Eric Westmoreland #42 of the Tennessee Volunteers during a game at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated the Gators 20-17. © Andy Lyons

2000: Chad Clifton

24 Oct 1998: Offensive tackle Chad Clifton #67 of the Tennessee Volunteers in action during the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated the Crimson Tide 35-18. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

2000: Dwayne Goodrich

4 Jan 1999: Dwayne Goodrich #23 of the Tennessee Volunteers running back an interception for a touch down during the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl Game against the Florida State Seminoles at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Volunteers defeated the Seminoles 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

2000: Tee Martin

Tennessee quaterback Tee Martin leads the Volunteer band in the fight song Rocky Top following their 24-14 win over Mississippi State in the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 5, 1998. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

2000: Spencer Riley

21 Nov 1998: Center Spencer Riley #68 of the Tennessee Volunteers in action during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated the Wildcats 59-21. Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

2000: Raynoch Thompson

19 Sep 1998: Quarterback Doug Johnson #12 of the Florida Gators is tackled by Raynoch Thompson #46 of the Tennesse Volunteersat Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennesse.Tennesse Volunteers defeated the Florida Gators 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Al

2000: Darwin Walker

4 Sep 1999: Jay Stomer #11 of the Wyoming Cowboys is sacked by Darwin Walker #58 of the Tennessee Volunteers at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated the Cowboys 42-17. © Elsa

