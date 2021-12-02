Tennessee senior announces departure for NFL

Senior defensive back Alontae Taylor has announced his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL draft.

Taylor will not play in Tennessee’s bowl game.

The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back appeared in 45 games for the Vols from 2018-21, totaling 162 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four interceptions, 19 pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

Below are highlights from Taylor’s 2021 senior season.

Kentucky 2021

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting a pass intended for Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) and running it for a touchdown during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2021 Vanderbilt senior day

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel hugs defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during senior day ceremonies before the start of the NCAA college football game between the Tennesse Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2021 Kentucky

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel celebrates a touchdown by Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2021 SEC media days

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

2021 SEC media days

University of Tennessee athlete Alontae Taylor waits to come into the main media room during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency in Hoover, Ala., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

1

1