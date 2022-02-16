Tennessee in SEC’s second place following Kentucky win

In this article:

No. 13 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Kentucky, 76-63, Tuesday to salvage a regular season split.

The Vols avenged its 107-79 loss to Kentucky Jan. 15 at Rupp Arena. Tennessee’s win is its eighth consultive conference victory.

Tennessee (19-6, 10-3 SEC) had four players score in double figures. Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 18 points.

Kennedy Chandler added 17 points, six assists and five rebounds. John Fulkerson had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Vols, which led, 46-32, at halftime.

Freshman Zakai Zeigler came off the bench scoring 14 points.

Josiah-Jordan James had eight points for the Vols, who led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

Freshman Jonas Aidoo scored five points and had eight rebounds for Tennessee.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double for the Wildcats, finishing with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Jacob Toppin and Davion Mintz had 11 points each for Kentucky.