Tennessee scrimmages for first time during spring practices
Tennessee scrimmaged for the first time during spring practices Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Spring practices will conclude April 15 with the Vols’ annual Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium.
The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.
Heupel has compiled an 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.
The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The Vols’ road schedule has games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.
Following the Vols’ scrimmage Saturday at Neyland Stadium, Heupel met with media. Heupel’s media availability can be watched below.