Tennessee running back enters transfer portal ahead of regular season finale

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans announced Friday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Evans’ announcement comes ahead of the Vols’ regular season finale against Vanderbilt.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound junior running back has appeared in seven games and made two starts for Tennessee in 2021. Evans enrolled at Tennessee in January after transferring from Hutchinson Community College.

Evans has totaled 525 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 81 attempts this season. He has also recorded four receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown.

Below are photos of Evans at Tennessee during the 2021 season.

Versus Bowling Green

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Tiyon Evans (8) runs for a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Versus Tennessee Tech

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) and tight end Hunter Salmon (89) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

At Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

At Missouri

Running back Tiyon Evans #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball for a touchdown as defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. #2 of the Missouri Tigers chases during the 1st quarter fo the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Versus South Carolina

Oct 9, 2021; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) runs for a touchdown during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Sports

At Kentucky

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) waves to Kentucky fans after Tennessee’s win in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

