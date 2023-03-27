Tennessee RT Darnell Wright appears to be visiting Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be playing host to one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 NFL draft for a top-30 visit.

NFL podcaster Billy Marshall shared a screen grab of Tennessee RT Darnell Wright’s Instagram story in which he’s spotted arriving at the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport. The Chiefs already met with Wright formally at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis along with 11 other NFL teams. Now, it appears they’re using one of their 30 allotted pre-draft visits on the expected first-round draft pick.

A four-year starter at Tennessee, Wright has 47 games under his belt including starts at left tackle, right tackle and right guard. He’s had quite the pre-draft following up an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl with a nice job during workouts and drills at the combine. His 5.01s 40-yard dash was fourth among all offensive tackles and his 1.81s 10-yard split tied for the eleventh-best mark among all offensive tackles this year.

Tennessee RT Darnell Wright is in KC. Team visit with the Chiefs? pic.twitter.com/e4EncLesrB — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 27, 2023

If you’re unfamiliar with top-30 visits, every NFL team is allowed to host 30 prospects on pre-draft visits to team facilities each year. Teams can use these on whichever draft-eligible players they want, be it high-value targets who could be selected in the first round or players who might not be drafted at all.

Prospects will have an opportunity to meet with coaching staff members, front office executives and tour the team facilities. They’ll meet with the medical and training staff to evaluate any injuries had during their college careers. On occasion, they’ll get a chance to meet with some players who are working out at team facilities.

Generally speaking, it’s just another opportunity to get to know the person behind the player and get an idea of how they’d fit into the team culture and within the local community. No workouts will occur at team facilities, but prospects are permitted to review some tape with coaches and scouts.

