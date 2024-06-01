Tennessee rolls NKU in NCAA regional baseball opener; Southern Miss next for Norse

Mitch Wood glanced toward the pitcher's mound as he meandered back to the Northern Kentucky dugout.

AJ Causey stood atop it after hurling a sweeping breaking ball on his first pitch, baffling the Norse designated hitter on a flailing swing and miss. The Tennessee baseball reliever flummoxed Wood and his teammates Friday in the NCAA regional opener for the top-seeded Vols.

No. 1 Tennessee rolled past Northern Kentucky 9-3 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in front a record-setting crowd of 6,396.

Causey struck out nine in his longest relief appearance this season for the No. 1 Vols (51-11). Dylan Dreiling smashed three hits, including a two-run homer against the No. 4 seed Norse (35-23).

Tennessee faces No. 3 seed Indiana (33-24-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPNU). The Hoosiers beat No. 2 seed Southern Miss 10-4 in the first game Friday.

AJ Causey stifled Northern Kentucky to lead Tennessee baseball

Causey struck out the side in the second inning as part of a stretch in which he set down 11 of the first 12 batters he faced. Tennessee took advantage, taking a 6-1 lead.

The junior threw 6⅔ innings, his longest outing this season as a reliever. He allowed two runs on four hits with a walk. He struck out at least six for the eighth straight appearance.

Causey, a Jacksonville State transfer, earned his 12th win, which is the most for a Tennessee pitcher since Luke Hochevar won 15 in 2005.

Billy Amick had another three-run homer for the Vols

Billy Amick lofted a high three-run homer to center field in the fourth inning. It was Amick's second straight game with a three-run homer. He also hit one in UT's 4-3 win in the SEC Tournament title game against LSU.

Amick's homer was his 20th of the season. It is the first time in UT history that the Vols have had two players with 20 or more homers. Christian Moore has a program-record 28.

Dylan Dreiling, top of Tennessee's order were steady

Every player in the top six in Tennessee's lineup reached base at least twice.

Moore had a pair of hits. Blake Burke walked twice. Amick was hit by a pitch and walked in addition to the homer. Dreiling crushed three hits. Hunter Ensley had a homer and a walk. Kavares Tears had a hit and a pair of walks.

