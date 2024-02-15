Tennessee rolls Arkansas by largest margin in school history

The last time Arkansas was here, Mike Anderson was coaching his last season in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks fell Wednesday night to Tennessee, 92-63, to drop to .500 for the first time – save a season-opening loss – since 2018-19. Arkansas is just 3-8 in SEC play with five games left in the regular season.

Tennessee’s 29-point is the largest ever margin of victory in the 55 games played between the two teams in history. The largest Vols win came by 22 points.

Tennessee used a big run midway through the first half to take a lead and then another early in the second half to make it a rout. At the final under-12 timeout Wednesday, the Vols held a 22-point lead.

Arkansas simply had no defensive response, an issue exacerbated by Tennessee taking advantage of a mediocre Hogs night with turnovers, too. The Volunteers shot 57% from the floor in the game and scored 28 points off 15 Arkansas turnovers.

Dalton Knecht scored 22 points for Tennessee while Jonas Aidoo added 23 to go with 12 rebounds, Jordan Gainey chipped in another 17 points and Josiah-Jordan James joined them in double figures with 12.

Tramon Mark was the only Arkansas player to finish in double figures. He had 12 points.

When Tobe Awaka blocked Layden Blocker easily at the rim just ahead of that under-12 brea, hundreds of Arkansas fans in an already half-empty Bud Walton Arena headed for the doors.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire