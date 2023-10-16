The Tennessee rivalry is known for streaks, making win Saturday vital for Alabama football

The run Alabama football had against Tennessee from 2007 through 2021 will probably never be matched.

The Crimson Tide won 15 straight games in the Third Saturday in October rivalry. It started to become ridiculous how long the Vols had gone without a win against the Crimson Tide. Tennessee was trying its best to make it seem like a fading rivalry.

Then the Vols awoke from their slumber. Tennessee put together an electric offensive performance to beat Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee a season ago. Coach Josh Heupel led his team to a 52-49 victory that snapped the streak and led to a mad rush of a field storming and the field goal posts exiting the stadium.

A loss to Tennessee was bound to happen eventually. It's difficult to beat a rival for two decades straight, playing every year. But Alabama has the vital task this season of making sure that win becomes an isolated incident, not the first game of a winning streak for Tennessee. No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) and No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) play on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It certainly could be the beginning of another streak, the way this rivalry has gone. The matchup began in 1901, and ever since, there have been eight different winnings streaks of at least four games. Alabama has the most to its name with five streaks of four wins or more, but Tennessee has had its share as well. The Vols have three such streaks.

Before Alabama went on its 15-year run, Tennessee had the most recent significant winning streak. The Vols won seven straight games against the Crimson Tide from 1995-2001. Before then, Alabama had its own seven-game winning streak from 1986-1992. The Crimson Tide also tallied seven straight wins against the Vols from 1905-1913.

Prior to Nick Saban's run of dominance against Tennessee from 2007-2021, the previous most dominant winning streak for Alabama began in 1971 and lasted until 1981. The Crimson Tide won 11 games against the Vols over that span.

Alabama had one four-game streak (1961-1964) while Tennessee has had two (1955-58 and 1967-1970).

History isn't guaranteed to repeat itself. It's not a prediction, but a repeat of an event that has occurred eight times is certainly a possibility. It's why Alabama needs to take care of business on Saturday and cut off a Vols streak before it can even get started.

The smoke from Third Saturday in October victory cigars can take a while to fade.

