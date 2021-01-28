Tennessee rides with Heupel, Kentucky’s coach Cal blues, Forde’s HOF call

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

We begin this edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcasts congratulating Pat Forde on his induction into the US Basketball Writers Hall of Fame. Our long-time friend from Sports Illustrated joined the likes of Dan Wetzel when he got the call this week.

The ongoing saga on Rocky Top rolls on as AD Danny White turned to his old school to hire Josh Heupel as the next head coach of the Volunteers. What can Tennessee fans expect from the former Sooner signal-caller?

Misery finds company with a quick trip up I-75 where Kentucky basketball fans are bemoaning one of the worst seasons in many seasons. Will coach John Calipari bolt for greener pastures?

