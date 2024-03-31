Tennessee, Rick Barnes lost, but this March they didn't disappoint. That's the difference. | Estes

DETROIT – I won’t fixate on the gloomy scene. It was all you’d expect: The silence, the watery eyes, sniffles, towels over heads. Tennessee basketball was sad. It lost. That's what it looks like to lose in this tournament.

As they say, in March Madness, 67 of 68 programs end up sad.

Except that’s not entirely true.

Had the Vols, let’s say, missed the NCAA Tournament the past few years or been some low seed on a Cinderella run, they’d be OK with this in about a day, maybe less. Deep down, they’d be thrilled about what just transpired. Their fans, too, would be over the moon about a run to the Elite Eight.

But Rick Barnes’ Vols don’t ever miss the NCAA Tournament, and they’ve never been worse than a No. 5 seed in the six times he has coached them into it.

Barnes has earned the right for Tennessee fans to be forever unsatisfied by this tournament.

This Vols team, though, has long been different, and it should be remembered that way, too.

“There's no doubt in my mind that we thought we had a team that could win the national championship,” Barnes said. “And I still believe that.”

In the wake of Sunday’s 72-66 Elite Eight loss to Purdue, what’ll hurt the most for Tennessee (27-9) is that right there from Barnes: They believed. Their coach did. His players did. You could tell. It was obvious by how hard the second-seeded Vols played the past two weeks, as if their postseason lives depended on each loose ball and defensive stop.

And then on Sunday, you’ve got Dalton Knecht going for 37 points and the Vols jumping out to an 11-point lead in the first half and its players are giving everything and it’s starting to feel special in a way that it hasn’t before for Tennessee basketball, because the Final Four – really, truly this time – is coming into focus.

And then it doesn’t happen.

What else can you say?

“We fought,” Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler said. “Every guy in that locker room, we wanted to win. I don't feel like anybody in there had any doubt in their mind.”

Sunday’s game was so physical and feverishly intense that whoever won would have earned that Final Four spot. The No. 1-seeded Boilermakers (33-4) did it. The Vols made them earn it. They made Purdue’s 7-foot-4 big man Zach Edey earn it.

What else can you do? Edey went for 40 points and drew 16 fouls, and you still came away from the game feeling like Tennessee didn’t do horribly against the guy.

All those fouls, they didn’t win Purdue this game. Edey did. He is a force rarely seen in college basketball, and Tennessee had the misfortune of having to confront that monster – and a raucous Purdue crowd – for Barnes’ first Elite Eight game as the Vols’ coach.

“It wasn't because of lack of effort. They are a terrific basketball team,” Barnes said. “When you lose to a Purdue or a Tennessee, I'm not sure you can say anything particularly went wrong. … It's very difficult, but (Vols players) will look back and know that they went after it. They have no regrets.”

This NCAA Tournament elimination can’t be held against Barnes as previous ones with Tennessee have been.

This wasn’t another example of “regular-season Rick” leading a team to a choke in March. This group didn’t underachieve against some weaker foe. A wonderful team bested the Vols in a wonderful game with both on the doorstep of the Final Four. That's a big difference from the vibe of past letdowns in March.

“Right now, it's a bitter feeling, because we knew we could have made it even further to make it even more special,” guard Santiago Vescovi said. “But it's not easy to do what we did.”

No, it’s not.

Tennessee fans have tended to forget that after some recent NCAA Tournament exits, but they had good reason. Past Vols teams underachieved in March. Their runs weren’t like this one. The exits weren't like this one, either, and certainly not to the caliber of the opponent cutting down the nets here in Detroit.

Barnes’ Vols lost Sunday.

They didn’t disappoint.

