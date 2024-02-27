Tennessee replaces Arizona as No. 1 seed in NCAA men's tournament Bracketology

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives towards the basket while guarded by LSU's Trae Hannibal (0) during their game on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee has played its way on to the No. 1 seed line in our latest NCAA men’s basketball tournament projection. Staying there over the last few weeks of the season, however, could be a challenge.

For now, the Volunteers join Connecticut, Houston and Purdue as regional top seeds, as Arizona slips to the No. 2 line after a loss to Washington State. All four of Tennessee’s remaining regular-season opponents, however, are ranked. They include home dates with Auburn and Kentucky and road trips to Alabama and South Carolina, but the opportunities are there for Tennessee to solidify its place.

The news wasn’t all good for the SEC on this projection though, as Texas A&M joins Mississippi on the outside the bubble after its fourth loss in a row. That leaves the conference with just seven teams in the field, as the Big 12 continues to lead the way with nine. Tournament regulars North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky are back to trending in a positive direction, and Gonzaga is back in the field as well, though a tough finish to the regular season awaits.

Last four in

Gonzaga, Nevada, Wake Forest, Nebraska.

First four out

Colorado, Villanova, Butler, Pittsburgh.

Next four out

Utah, Cincinnati, Oregon, Mississippi.

Conference breakdown

Multi-bid leagues: Big 12 (9), SEC (7), Big Ten (6), Mountain West (6), Big East (5), ACC (5), American Athletic (2), Atlantic 10 (2), Pac-12 (2), West Coast Conference (2).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bracketology: Tennessee now No. 1 seed in men's NCAA tournament field