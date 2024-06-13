Tennessee reliever, Roosevelt alum Marcus Phillips ready to have fun at College World Series

Jun. 13—OMAHA, Neb. — For Tennessee relief pitcher and Sioux Falls native Marcus Phillips, this season has been all about having fun.

In Omaha, he'll be having fun as a key arm with a chance of picking up hardware.

The Volunteers head into Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series as one of the eight teams vying for the NCAA Division I baseball championship. Tennessee, the No. 1-seed nationally, won its home regional with a convincing 12-1 victory over No. 16 Evansville in the deciding game of a three-game series.

Phillips, a sophomore who transferred to Tennessee from Iowa Western Community College this season, has taken all his appearances in games in stride. Reiterating what head coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson have told the team throughout the year, it's how Phillips approaches each game, regardless of the game situation.

"Honestly, I'm just going out there and having fun," Phillips said in a

press conference following the Vols' April 23 game against Western Carolina

. "(Coach Vitello) and (Coach Anderson) say that too. I've been trying not to think too much and just go out there and play ball like I always have."

A former multi-sport standout at Sioux Falls Roosevelt and member of the first Sioux Falls Little League team to reach the Little League World Series, Phillips has only focused on pitching upon joining Tennessee after appearing as both a pitcher and outfielder at Iowa Western. He's appeared in 18 games (2 starts) this season, pitching to a 5.12 earned run average with 21 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. Phillips has also recorded 11 scoreless appearances on the mound.

Armed with a fastball that has topped out at 100 miles per hour and a hard slider, Phillips has gradually been tasked with high leverage spots in games. His quick ability to learn how to deal with the pressure was evidenced in the Vols' semifinal game against Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament on May 25.

Phillips collected a three-inning save despite allowing traffic on the bases in the final two innings, giving up a pair of runs but helping the Vols advance to the SEC championship game. It also showcased his stuff on the mound when the command was there.

"He grew up a lot," Vitello said in an

interview with Knox News

. "The harder he throws the better he throws because he's so big and strong and the stuff is so good. But you can kind of see when he's guiding it in there as opposed to letting it rip."

Phillips also recorded the final two outs in the regional final against Evansville to send Tennessee to the College World Series. With the national champion going to be decided in a matter of days, his focus remains the same as it was back at the start of the year.

"Keep moving forward," Phillips said. "Keep working hard, work on my routine and my craft off the field to help me during games. ... Going through adversity early in the season makes you want more, and it honestly helps the team as a whole."

No. 1 Tennessee takes on No. 6 Florida State in its opening matchup at the Men's College World Series at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 13, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN.