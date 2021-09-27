Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Missouri game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Harralson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will play at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the Week 5 matchup.

The Vols enter its divisional matchup following a 38-14 loss at Florida. Missouri lost, 41-34 (OT), at Boston College last week.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee released its depth chart for Week 5. Tennessee’s depth chart can be viewed below.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

  • Oct. 2 at Missouri

  • Oct. 9 South Carolina

  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss

  • Oct. 23 at Alabama

  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky

  • Nov. 13 Georgia

  • Nov. 20 South Alabama

  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

Recommended Stories