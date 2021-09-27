Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Missouri game
Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will play at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Saturday.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the Week 5 matchup.
The Vols enter its divisional matchup following a 38-14 loss at Florida. Missouri lost, 41-34 (OT), at Boston College last week.
Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee released its depth chart for Week 5. Tennessee’s depth chart can be viewed below.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt