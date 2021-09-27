Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Missouri game

In this article:

Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will play at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the Week 5 matchup.

The Vols enter its divisional matchup following a 38-14 loss at Florida. Missouri lost, 41-34 (OT), at Boston College last week.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee released its depth chart for Week 5. Tennessee’s depth chart can be viewed below.

