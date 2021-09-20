Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of Florida game

Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney set the mandate a couple of weeks after watching his team get blown out at home by Cleveland in the opening round of the 2020 playoffs. "Everybody in the building agrees you can’t finish 32nd in the league in running and feel like you’re going to have a successful season,” Rooney said in late January. Nearly every offensive decision the Steelers made during the offseason was aimed at fixing the problem.