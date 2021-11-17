Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of South Alabama game
Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will play South Alabama (5-5, 2-5, SBC) Saturday in Week 12 at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPNU.
Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee released its depth chart. The Vols’ Week 12 depth chart is listed below.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)
Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)
Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)
Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt
Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.