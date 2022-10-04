Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of LSU game

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup.

Tennessee announced Monday the Vols will wear Nike Smokey Grey uniforms against LSU, marking the first time UT played in the alternate uniforms since 2017.

The uniform return is part of a Smokey Grey Series for the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Tennessee debuted its Nike Smokey Grey uniform on Oct. 10, 2015 against Georgia at Neyland Stadium.

Ahead of the Vols’ matchup at LSU, Tennessee released its Week 6 depth chart. Tennessee’s Week 6 depth chart against the Tigers, along with previous game week depth charts, are listed below.

Tennessee's Week 6 depth chart at LSU

