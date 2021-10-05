Tennessee releases depth chart ahead of South Carolina game

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference divisional matchup.

The Vols enter Week 6 following a 62-24 victory at Missouri. South Carolina defeated Troy, 23-14, last week.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Tennessee released its depth chart. The Vols’ Week 6 depth chart is listed below.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule