Tennessee redshirt freshman offensive lineman enters transfer portal

Tennessee redshirt freshman Mo Clipper Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“After much thought and prayers, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left,” Clipper Jr. announced.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound offensive lineman appeared in three games for the Vols from 2022-23. Clipper Jr. played in five snaps at guard versus Virginia in 2023, while appearing in the Vols’ contests against Ball State and UT Martin last season.

He came to Tennessee from Milton High School in Milton, Georgia.

Tennessee finished the 2023 regular-season with an 8-4 (4-4 SEC) record. The Vols await its bowl destination.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire