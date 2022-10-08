Tennessee recovers fumble as LSU botches opening kickoff

This wasn’t what Brian Kelly had in mind when LSU received the opening kickoff against LSU on Saturday.

Gregory Clayton ran up to take the short kick and fumbled it into the arms of the oncoming Tennessee special teamers.

It took five plays and 27 yards before Jabari Small scored a touchdown from a yard out to give the Vols the early lead.

✅ Recover opening kick fumble

✅ Punch it in for six pic.twitter.com/9ckMqrbkOv — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire