Tennessee records first shutout bowl win since 1957

Tennessee (9-4, 4-4 SEC) defeated No. 17 Iowa (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten), 35-0, Monday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Monday’s victory marks Tennessee’s first shutout win in a bowl game since defeating Texas A&M, 3-0, in the 1957 Gator Bowl.

“Really proud of our team, our program,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after Tennessee’s win against Iowa. “I thought it during the course of our preparation, but they were very intentional, focused when they went into the meeting, went on the practice field. They were engaged and they competed hard.

“You look defensively, violent and disruptive on the line of scrimmage. Handled the run game really the entire day. Mashed things out on their boot game and got off the field on third downs. The front applied so much pressure during the course of it. James did an unbelievable job the entire day. Obviously, everybody saw the big pick, and he was in the backfield and made it uncomfortable for the quarterback all day long.”

