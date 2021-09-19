Tennessee receives votes in Week 4 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Dan Harralson
Tennessee (2-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (0-3), 56-0, in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols open Southeastern Conference play in Week 4 at Florida. Kickoff is salted for 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Below is the Week 4 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

3-0

1,616

2

Georgia

3-0

1,558

3

Oklahoma

3-0

1,429

4

Oregon

3-0

1,427

5

Texas A&M

3-0

1,283

6

Iowa

3-0

1,263

+1

7

Clemson

2-1

1,166

-1

8

Penn State

3-0

1,130

+4

9

Cincinnati

3-0

1,125

-1

10

Notre Dame

3-0

1,048

11

Ohio State

2-1

989

12

Florida

2-1

983

-3

13

Ole Miss

3-0

759

+3

14

Iowa State

2-1

700

15

Wisconsin

1-1

589

+2

16

BYU

3-0

504

+7

17

Coastal Carolina

3-0

500

+1

18

Arkansas

3-0

474

+6

19

Michigan

3-0

423

+6

20

North Carolina

2-1

411

-1

21

Michigan State

3-0

344

+8

22

Oklahoma State

3-0

300

-3

23

Auburn

2-1

171

-3

24

UCLA

2-1

170

-11

25

Fresno State

3-1

85

+16

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 15 Virginia Tech; No. 21 Arizona State.

Others receiving votes:

Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Florida State 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.

