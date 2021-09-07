Tennessee receives votes in Week 2 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Tennessee (1-0) defeated Bowling Green, 38-6, in Week 1 at Neyland Stadium.
The Vols host Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic Saturday.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Week 2 matchup.
Below is the Week 2 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Points
Change
1
Alabama
1,624
–
2
Georgia
1,537
+3
3
Ohio State
1,491
+1
4
Oklahoma
1,397
-1
5
Texas A&M
1,334
+1
6
Clemson
1,239
-4
7
Notre Dame
1.197
–
8
Cincinnati
1.113
+2
9
Florida
1,058
+2
10
Iowa State
1,057
-2
11
Oregon
920
+1
12
Iowa
914
+6
13
Penn State
872
+7
14
USC
828
–
15
Texas
653
+4
16
UCLA
538
+26
17
Wisconsin
359
-2
18
Utah
294
+8
19
Coastal Carolina
289
+5
20
Ole Miss
285
+5
21
Virginia Tech
274
+19
22
North Carolina
252
-13
23
Oklahoma State
243
-1
24
Miami (Fl)
186
-8
25
Arizona State
181
+3
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 13 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 21 Washington, No. 23 ULL
Others receiving votes:
Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.
