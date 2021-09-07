Tennessee receives votes in Week 2 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Tennessee (1-0) defeated Bowling Green, 38-6, in Week 1 at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols host Pittsburgh in the Johnny Majors Classic Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Week 2 matchup.

Below is the Week 2 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Points

Change

1

Alabama

1,624

2

Georgia

1,537

+3

3

Ohio State

1,491

+1

4

Oklahoma

1,397

-1

5

Texas A&M

1,334

+1

6

Clemson

1,239

-4

7

Notre Dame

1.197

8

Cincinnati

1.113

+2

9

Florida

1,058

+2

10

Iowa State

1,057

-2

11

Oregon

920

+1

12

Iowa

914

+6

13

Penn State

872

+7

14

USC

828

15

Texas

653

+4

16

UCLA

538

+26

17

Wisconsin

359

-2

18

Utah

294

+8

19

Coastal Carolina

289

+5

20

Ole Miss

285

+5

21

Virginia Tech

274

+19

22

North Carolina

252

-13

23

Oklahoma State

243

-1

24

Miami (Fl)

186

-8

25

Arizona State

181

+3

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 13 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 21 Washington, No. 23 ULL

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.

