Tennessee reaffirms offer to 2023 QB Arch Manning

Could Arch Manning wind up playing college football at the same school his uncle, Peyton, starred at over 20 years ago?

Tennessee made that a realistic possibility Wednesday, reaffirming its offer to the star sophomore according to 247Sports’ Ryan Callahan. Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt offered Manning last summer, and new Tennessee coach Josh Heupel’s staff reaffirmed the offer from the Vols.

Manning, who does not have any social media and rarely comments publicly on his recruitment, is the son of Cooper Manning, grandson of Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. The younger Manning posted big numbers in his sophomore season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, completing nearly 72% of his passes for 1,643 yards, 19 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in eight games. He is currently ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

“One-of-a-kind quarterback pedigree that manifests in advanced feel for the game and awareness,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks said in his scouting report of Manning. “Elite QB prospect among the nation’s top recruits in the 2023 class. Likely a multi-year impact starter at the Power Five level with early-round NFL Draft potential.”

The Manning family’s ties to Tennessee are strong, as Peyton played for the Vols from 1994-97 and led the program to an SEC title in 1997, earning All-American honors along the way. Tennessee’s home locker room is named after Peyton Manning and his No. 16, the same number Arch Manning wears in high school, is retired by the Vols.

Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, pinpointed Duke, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee as the frontrunners in his son’s recruitment in an interview with ESPN radio during the summer.