Tennessee ranked top five in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Tennessee (27-9, 14-4 SEC) is ranked top five to conclude the 2023-24 basketball season.

The Vols are ranked No. 5 in the final 2023-24 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Tennessee won the 2024 Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for a second time in program history.

The Vols recorded NCAA Tournament wins against Saint Peter’s, Texas and Creighton before being eliminated by eventual national runner-up Purdue. UConn defeated the Boilermakers in the national championship game.

The 2023-24 campaign was the ninth season for the Vols under head coach Rick Barnes.

PHOTOS: A look at Rick Barnes through the years

Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire