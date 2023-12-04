Tennessee ranked top 15 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Tennessee (4-3) will return to action on Tuesday.

The Vols will host George Mason on Tuesday at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Tennessee will also play host to Illinois on Saturday at Food City Center. Tipoff is scheduled for noon EST (CBS).

The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday and Tennessee is ranked top 15.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Arizona 7-0 792 +1 2 Houston 8-0 742 +3 3 Kansas 7-1 738 +3 4 Purdue 7-1 706 -3 5 UConn 7-1 668 -1 6 Baylor 8-0 630 +3 7 Marquette 6-2 583 -4 8 Gonzaga 6-1 579 +2 9 Florida Atlantic 7-1 477 +8 10 North Carolina 7-1 476 +6 11 Creighton 7-1 475 +3 12 Colorado State 8-0 376 +9 13 Tennessee 4-3 352 -2 13 BYU 7-0 352 +6 15 Miami (FL) 6-1 263 -7 16 Texas 6-1 252 +2 17 Kentucky 6-2 229 -5 18 Illinois 6-1 207 +6 19 Texas A&M 6-2 194 -6 20 Clemson 7-0 180 +14 21 Duke 5-3 175 -14 22 Oklahoma 7-0 136 +9 23 Virginia 7-1 134 +4 24 James Madison 8-0 132 -1 25 Ohio State 7-1 101 +8

Schools Dropped Out

Villanova (No. 15), Alabama (No. 20), Mississippi State (No. 22), Michigan State (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin (66), Alabama (55), TCU (53), Michigan State (42), Princeton (38), San Diego State (34), Northwestern (24), Ole Miss (23), Iowa State (23), Auburn (21), UCLA (17), Nevada (13), Memphis (9), Florida State (8), Cincinnati (8), Villanova (5), Utah (5), USC (5), Mississippi State (2)

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire