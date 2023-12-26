Tennessee ranked top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Tennessee (9-3) will return to action on Jan. 2, 2024.
The Vols will host Norfolk State at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network.
The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday and Tennessee is ranked in the top 10.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
11-1
790 (24)
–
2
Kansas
11-1
760 (1)
–
3
Houston
12-0
751 (7)
–
4
Arizona
9-2
659
–
5
UConn
11-2
629
–
6
Florida Atlantic
10-2
618
+6
7
Tennessee
9-3
613
–
8
Marquette
10-3
531
-2
9
Illinois
9-2
520
+2
10
Kentucky
9-2
513
-1
11
8-3
460
+2
12
BYU
11-1
378
+3
13
10-1
371
-5
14
Colorado State
11-1
326
+3
15
Duke
8-3
316
+4
16
Gonzaga
9-3
300
-1
17
10-1
280
+1
18
Memphis
10-2
271
+5
19
Baylor
10-2
251
-9
20
Creighton
9-3
161
-6
21
James Madison
12-0
159
–
22
Ole Miss
12-0
153
+3
23
9-3
148
+1
24
9-2
138
-2
25
Providence
11-2
88
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Virginia
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1