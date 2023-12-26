Tennessee ranked top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Tennessee (9-3) will return to action on Jan. 2, 2024.

The Vols will host Norfolk State at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network.

The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday and Tennessee is ranked in the top 10.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 11-1 790 (24) – 2 Kansas 11-1 760 (1) – 3 Houston 12-0 751 (7) – 4 Arizona 9-2 659 – 5 UConn 11-2 629 – 6 Florida Atlantic 10-2 618 +6 7 Tennessee 9-3 613 – 8 Marquette 10-3 531 -2 9 Illinois 9-2 520 +2 10 Kentucky 9-2 513 -1 11 North Carolina 8-3 460 +2 12 BYU 11-1 378 +3 13 Oklahoma 10-1 371 -5 14 Colorado State 11-1 326 +3 15 Duke 8-3 316 +4 16 Gonzaga 9-3 300 -1 17 Clemson 10-1 280 +1 18 Memphis 10-2 271 +5 19 Baylor 10-2 251 -9 20 Creighton 9-3 161 -6 21 James Madison 12-0 159 – 22 Ole Miss 12-0 153 +3 23 Wisconsin 9-3 148 +1 24 Texas 9-2 138 -2 25 Providence 11-2 88 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1

