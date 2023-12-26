Advertisement

Tennessee ranked top 10 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (9-3) will return to action on Jan. 2, 2024.

The Vols will host Norfolk State at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network.

The latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday and Tennessee is ranked in the top 10.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

11-1

790 (24)

2

Kansas

11-1

760 (1)

3

Houston

12-0

751 (7)

4

Arizona

9-2

659

5

UConn

11-2

629

6

Florida Atlantic

10-2

618

+6

7

Tennessee

9-3

613

8

Marquette

10-3

531

-2

9

Illinois

9-2

520

+2

10

Kentucky

9-2

513

-1

11

North Carolina

8-3

460

+2

12

BYU

11-1

378

+3

13

Oklahoma

10-1

371

-5

14

Colorado State

11-1

326

+3

15

Duke

8-3

316

+4

16

Gonzaga

9-3

300

-1

17

Clemson

10-1

280

+1

18

Memphis

10-2

271

+5

19

Baylor

10-2

251

-9

20

Creighton

9-3

161

-6

21

James Madison

12-0

159

22

Ole Miss

12-0

153

+3

23

Wisconsin

9-3

148

+1

24

Texas

9-2

138

-2

25

Providence

11-2

88

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1

