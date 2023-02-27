Tennessee ranked No. 14 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (21-8, 10-6 SEC) will conclude regular-season play this week with contests versus Arkansas and at Auburn.

Entering the final week of the regular-season, the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released.

The Vols are ranked No. 14.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

27-2

794(27)

2

Alabama

25-4

752 (2)

3

Kansas

24-5

729 (3)

+1

4

UCLA

25-4

728

-1

5

Purdue

24-5

630

6

Marquette

23-6

626

+3

7

Texas

22-7

558

+1

8

Baylor

21-8

527

+2

9

Arizona

24-5

518

-2

10

Gonzaga

25-5

515

+2

11

Kansas State

22-7

469

+5

12

Virginia

21-6

389

-6

13

Indiana

20-9

362

+4

14

Tennessee

21-8

353

-1

15

Miami

23-6

349

-4

16

Saint Mary’s

25-6

339

-2

17

Xavier

21-8

274

-2

18

Connecticut

22-7

254

+5

19

San Diego State

23-5

251

+1

20

Providence

21-8

239

-2

21

Texas A&M

21-8

113

+4

22

TCU

19-10

109

+4

23

Creighton

18-11

95

-4

24

Maryland

20-9

82

+6

25

Pittsburgh

21-8

64

+3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Northwestern; No. 24 NC State

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 52; Kentucky 49; NC State 48; Iowa State 42; Duke 29; Florida Atlantic 26; Oral Roberts 11; Southern California 9; Nevada 5; Toledo 3; Clemson 3; Kent St. 2; Boise St. 2

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

