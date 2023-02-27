Tennessee ranked No. 14 in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Tennessee (21-8, 10-6 SEC) will conclude regular-season play this week with contests versus Arkansas and at Auburn.
Entering the final week of the regular-season, the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released.
The Vols are ranked No. 14.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Houston
27-2
794(27)
–
2
25-4
752 (2)
–
3
Kansas
24-5
729 (3)
+1
4
UCLA
25-4
728
-1
5
Purdue
24-5
630
–
6
Marquette
23-6
626
+3
7
22-7
558
+1
8
Baylor
21-8
527
+2
9
Arizona
24-5
518
-2
10
Gonzaga
25-5
515
+2
11
Kansas State
22-7
469
+5
12
Virginia
21-6
389
-6
13
Indiana
20-9
362
+4
14
21-8
353
-1
15
Miami
23-6
349
-4
16
Saint Mary’s
25-6
339
-2
17
Xavier
21-8
274
-2
18
Connecticut
22-7
254
+5
19
San Diego State
23-5
251
+1
20
Providence
21-8
239
-2
21
21-8
113
+4
22
TCU
19-10
109
+4
23
Creighton
18-11
95
-4
24
Maryland
20-9
82
+6
25
Pittsburgh
21-8
64
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Iowa State; No. 22 Northwestern; No. 24 NC State
Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 52; Kentucky 49; NC State 48; Iowa State 42; Duke 29; Florida Atlantic 26; Oral Roberts 11; Southern California 9; Nevada 5; Toledo 3; Clemson 3; Kent St. 2; Boise St. 2