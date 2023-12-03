Tennessee ranked in final College Football Playoff top 25

The final College Football Playoff top 25 rankings were released on Sunday.

Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) is ranked No. 21. The Vols are also ranked No. 23 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will feature No. 1 Michigan against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl and No. 2 Washington versus No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Both contests will take place on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl champions will advance to the national championship game on Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

A 12-team College Football Playoff format will debut in 2024. 2023 is the final season for a four-team College Football Playoff format.

