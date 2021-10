HawgBeat

Through the first seven games of the season, Arkansas has proven it has a deep stable of running backs. Each of the Razorbacks’ top four guys are averaging at least five yards per carry and made explosive plays in big moments, but it sounds like they may shorten the rotation down the stretch based on comments by head coach Sam Pittman on Monday. “Now there needs to be a little bit more of an order of, ‘This guy gets this many carries, this one gets this, that,’” Pittman said.