Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava adjusting to the pace of play in Tennessee's offense
Volunteer freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava talks about the big changes in the pace of play between high school football and college football.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
The Big 12 added four teams, the AAC added six and two teams have made the leap to Conference USA from the FCS level.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens looks to answer the age-old question: to wait or not wait on QB?
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
As in previous years, there are some teams who don't have an obvious No. 1 running back fantasy managers can draft. Jorge Martin looks to clarify these groups.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares some key wide receiver notes to know as we hurtle toward the heart of draft season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down big-picture draft tips.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Dalton Del Don examines two young receivers, one getting too much fantasy hype and another being overlooked in early drafts.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski ranks every NFL team in terms of fantasy juice.
FIFA’s World Cup schedule was crafted under an implicit assumption of American dominance. That assumption backfired.
With fantasy football draft season kicking off into high gear, Matt Harmon reminds us of a group of youngsters who could take off in 2023.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don debate over which two young running backs will do better in 2023.