Tennessee QBs Malik Willis, Will Levis have positive outings, but lament huge misses

CHICAGO — Two golden opportunities. Two goose eggs.

That's going to be the big — and maybe unfair — takeaway from the Tennessee Titans' 23-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in their first preseason game. Quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis each had prime opportunities to throw game-winning touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game and assert himself as the primary contender for the Titans' backup quarterback job. Neither did. Willis went 4-and-out in the red zone and Levis threw an interception to end his threat.

Failing to put the game away is a pock mark on otherwise (mostly) impressive performances from both players. They combined for 25-of-39 passes (64%) for 274 yards. Those numbers are roughly equivalent to what Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and Josh Allen (Bills) averaged last season. But the Titans' quarterbacks threw two interceptions with no touchdowns and failed to lead scoring drives when they mattered most, ending the day on a sour note.

"You want to end the game on a TD," Willis said. "You want to go out there and win. But that’s the way the game goes."

Willis had a great shot to make it happen. He led the offense 66 yards in a little more than two minutes to get the ball to the 5-yard line at the two-minute warning. A false start knocked him back to the 10, from which he lofted three straight incomplete passes to turn the ball over on downs.

One, a crossing route in the back of the end zone to receiver Mason Kinsey, is a play Willis said he wants back. He said he thinks he might've been able to complete the ball had he thrown it a little lower, but he was trying to make the throw over two linebackers, so he had to aim high.

Levis also had one play he'd like back. On a second-and-3 from the 36-yard line, he had undrafted receiver Gavin Holmes peek wide open across the middle of the field with enough room out in front to stroll into the end zone, but he wasn't able to put the ball on the money.

The next play, Levis and receiver Kearis Jackson had a miscommunication downfield, leading to the interception.

"I mentioned just the second-to-last play there," Levis said of the Holmes play. "I’m moving out of the pocket. I’m throwing off-platform. It’s a throw that I can make and I know I can make that throw. If I put that on him, he can catch and run and it’s a different ballgame."

Putting the ending aside

Regrets aside, the two put together moments to build off of. Willis said he "definitely" felt better operationally than he did as a rookie. Acting head coach Terrell Williams said he was impressed by Willis' awareness after drives; Willis would walk up to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly after every mistake and already know what he needed to correct, saying things like "I should've done this" and "I can't hold on to the ball that long."

This was Levis' first chance to play live snaps in the NFL period after the Titans drafted him in the second round in April. He talked about how he relished the chance to get to face a live pass rush and witness his learning curve firsthand. Whereas in college he would recognize a blitz after the ball had been snapped, on Saturday he said he was able to foresee rushes before plays and adjust based off what he knew was coming.

The circumstances of preseason football didn't make things particularly easy on Willis or Levis. Willis got only one drive with the first-team offensive line. Levis didn't get one. And the second-team offensive line struggled, allowing eight sacks, though Williams cautioned against blaming the sacks exclusively on the front and not implicating the quarterbacks and receivers.

Willis had a pass intercepted on a throw that was a little too high for tight end Josh Whyle and ricocheted off Whyle's hands. Levis had a likely interception dropped on his first throw. Willis fumbled on sacks twice. Neither connected on a deep ball.

But the positive moments were there. Both led scoring drives. Both operated well in play-action and kept their eyes downfield for long 20-plus-yard gains. Willis led a successful two-minute drill to set up a field goal before the half. He wasn't making plays like that last season, and Levis is holding his own in his first NFL action.

"It was good to get those guys those situations," Williams said. "I think both of them did a good job. Both of them have a lot of things, just like everybody, to clean up. But this experience is priceless for those guys."

"I thought we did a decent job," Levis said. "But at the end we had a chance to win the game. I’ve got to make a throw to win the game there. Just ashamed that it didn’t happen. But we’re going to learn from it and get better."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

