Tennessee QB Joe Milton opts out of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Iowa Hawkeyes

There really is no right or wrong answer when it comes to players playing in bowl games or opting out. There are NFL dreams and injuries can be a very real thing.

There is also the opportunity to play with your team one more time. Each choice is different and only that player knows what is the right choice.

In the case of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton, he has announced that he is opting out of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes and going to begin preparations for the 2024 NFL draft.

Joe Milton says goodbye to Tennessee fans. He’s still with team in Orlando. It’s officially Nico time pic.twitter.com/HAigwNydsI — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 27, 2023

During three seasons with the Vols, Milton totaled a stat line of 314-of-498 passing (63.1%) for 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Milton added in 505 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The departure of Milton from the starting lineup thrusts freshman Nico Iamaleava into his first collegiate start. The five-star signee out of Downey, Calif., was ranked as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 2 player nationally in the class of 2023 per 247Sports.

Iamaleava has appeared in four games this season for Tennessee. He has thrown for 163 yards on 16-of-26 passing with one touchdown. The Iowa defense will be his best test yet and a trial by fire for the true freshman as he gets his first start against Phil Parker’s defense.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire