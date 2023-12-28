Tennessee QB Joe Milton, from Olympia High, opts out of Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has opted out of Monday’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Iowa and will turn his attention to preparation for the NFL Draft. The decision for Milton, who is a product of Orlando’s Olympia High, gives highly touted freshman Nico Iamaleava, a 5-star prospect out of high school, the opportunity for his first career. Game time is 1 p.m. (ESPN), at Camping World Stadium.

In his last trip to Florida, Milton, who transferred to Tennessee from Michigan, and the Vols lost to hyped up Florida team 29-16 in a sold out Swamp in Gainesville. No. 21 Tennessee heads into the Citrus Bowl with an 8-4 record, facing the No. 17 Hawkeyes (10-3). Prior to that, Milton had his breakout game as a Volunteer in last year’s Orange Bowl, when the Tennessee dismantled Clemson 31-14. Milton was 19 of 28 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Reached by cell phone Thursday morning, Milton acknowledged the move.

“It’s all good. Part of life,” Milton said. “I’m just not playing.”

The connection was lost and Milton did not answer the follow-up attempt. Milton left a message on his Instagram account @joemilton5.

Milton came into the season with high hopes after transferring from Michigan. He had a decent season, completing 65 percent of his passes (229 of 354) 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just five interceptions. The dual threat also ran the ball 78 times for 299 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Joe’s been with us throughout bowl preparation,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Wednesday after practice. “The guys are excited about getting the opportunity to play with Nico. They appreciate Joe, obviously, for everything he’s done. He’s been a great teammate to everybody inside that locker room. He’s been a great teammate to Nico, as well.

“He’s been a part of the preparation. He’ll be with us all week long and he’ll continue to be with us in that way.”

Iamaleava has played four games this season, mainly in mop-up action. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown. He can also run the ball and rushed for 44 yards on five carries.

The big, 6-foot-6, 205-pound Iamaleava played high school football at both Warren High in Downey, Calif., and Long Beach (Calif.) Poly. He had 24 scholarship offers, but took only one official visit before deciding on Tennessee. He is just the fourth Tennessee freshman quarterback to start a bowl game, joining Peyton Manning, Casey Clausen and Tyler Baron.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football, as well as college football recruiting. You can find him on X (formerly known as Twitter) @OS_ChrisHays and on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached at chays@orlandosentinel.com.