Tennessee QB details gut-wrenching mental health battle, says he planned to take his own life in January

As Friday marks the beginning of May and Mental Health Awareness Month, Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer detailed his lifelong battles with anxiety and depression.

In an Instagram post intending to help bring attention to the importance of mental health, Maurer said that he was planning to kill himself in January.

“On Wednesday January 22, 2020 I planned to take my own life. I thought I lost my battle with depression and that my pain had come to an end as I was going to do it I looked up and I said “god if this isn’t your plan for me please send me a sign”

“2 minutes later my mom called me with my baby nephew Jeremiah and she said she was just calling to say she loved me , I then knew that by ending my pain I would be causing so much more to the people who loved me.



Please reach out to receive help, mental health is a very serious matter and there is hope for you!

Maurer also detailed the tumult he’s experienced in his life leading up to January, including his father’s 25-year prison sentence while Maurer was in the seventh grade and the decision he made with his mother for him to move in with his grandmother as a freshman in high school. One of his closest high school friends killed himself while Maurer was a junior and the QB said that he’s always felt that he had to be stoic and tough for everyone around him.

Mental health is always important 12 months a year and not just in May. And that sentence especially applies as we’re all practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Don’t be afraid to talk to someone. Anyone. We’re all here for each other and you’re not alone. Both the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the United States’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration have national hotlines if you need someone to talk to.

