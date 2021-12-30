Tennessee-Purdue pregame social media buzz

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Ahead of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Vols Wire takes a look at pregame social media buzz from official team and bowl game accounts.

Tennessee football

Purdue football

Talk today.

Play tomorrow. 🚂⬆️ 𝐁𝐎𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐔𝐏! pic.twitter.com/7VtkM5uFef — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 29, 2021

Purdue football

Tennessee football

Tennessee football

🟠 𝙋𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏 𝙉𝙄𝙎𝙎𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙂𝙀 🟠 See you tomorrow #VolNation. NOTE: The Vol Walk is scheduled for 11:40am CT on the East side of Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/pUmy6eXkT3 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 29, 2021

Tennessee football

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

it feels so good to finally say… pic.twitter.com/PZ5hn4UFCP — TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 30, 2021

Nissan Stadium

Let's have a @MusicCityBowl! Here's what you need to know ahead of today's big game between @Vol_Football and @BoilerFootball . ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GEUEoKOwdx — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) December 30, 2021

