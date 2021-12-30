Tennessee-Purdue pregame social media buzz
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).
The contest will take place Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.
Ahead of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Vols Wire takes a look at pregame social media buzz from official team and bowl game accounts.
Pregame social media buzz is below.
Tennessee football
MUSIC.
𝙲𝙸𝚃𝚈.
𝘉𝘖𝘞𝘓.
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐘.
→ https://t.co/JytYkQiDrQ pic.twitter.com/IoAZXI7Oks
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 30, 2021
Purdue football
Talk today.
Play tomorrow.
🚂⬆️ 𝐁𝐎𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐔𝐏! pic.twitter.com/7VtkM5uFef
— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 29, 2021
Purdue football
𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝗡𝗮𝘀𝗵@CintasCorp@usnikefootball pic.twitter.com/t219PqlyX7
— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 30, 2021
Tennessee football
Ready for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JbSwJYg9oJ
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 29, 2021
Tennessee football
🟠 𝙋𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏 𝙉𝙄𝙎𝙎𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙂𝙀 🟠
See you tomorrow #VolNation.
NOTE: The Vol Walk is scheduled for 11:40am CT on the East side of Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/pUmy6eXkT3
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 29, 2021
Tennessee football
Bowl game threads.
⚪️⚪️⚪️#DICKSHouseOfSportKNX pic.twitter.com/OIJwwtOAqS
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 29, 2021
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
it feels so good to finally say… pic.twitter.com/PZ5hn4UFCP
— TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 30, 2021
Nissan Stadium
Let's have a @MusicCityBowl!
Here's what you need to know ahead of today's big game between @Vol_Football and @BoilerFootball . ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GEUEoKOwdx
— Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) December 30, 2021
